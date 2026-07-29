CCSD pauses implementation of lacrosse as sanctioned sport, Las Vegas Desert Dogs say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District has paused the implementation of sanctioned high school lacrosse for the upcoming school year, according to the Las Vegas Desert Dogs of the National Lacrosse League.

The team said it was "disappointed" in the district's decision, but did not say if a reason was given for the pause. Channel 13 has reached out to CCSD for a statement.

The Desert Dogs said it is working to find a solution to allow student-athletes to compete in the upcoming 2026-27 season.

Jonah Haas, chief business officer for the Desert Dogs, provided the following statement:

"This is a setback, but it doesn't change the momentum we've built for high school lacrosse across the state. Sanctioning high school lacrosse is about creating more opportunities for student-athletes, and we're committed to working tirelessly until we find a solution. Our priority is ensuring these athletes have the opportunity to compete this upcoming spring, and we'll continue working with CCSD, the city, the state, and every stakeholder involved to explore every possible path to make that happen."

Statement from the Las Vegas Desert Dogs. #DefendTheDen pic.twitter.com/RxCFdG7tXO — Las Vegas Desert Dogs (@vegasdesertdogs) July 28, 2026

Channel 13 previously reported in June 2025 that the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association was sanctioning boys and girls lacrosse as a varsity sport, citing its "growing popularity" in the state.