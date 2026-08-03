Las Vegas Raiders host first open practice of training camp for a sneak peek to fans ahead of preseason

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders took the field at headquarters in Henderson on Sunday for their fourth training camp practice.

However, this one was different from the rest as 1,000 fans packed the stands to watch the team — one guy in particular.

"Watching Fernando Mendoza for the first time," one fan said.

"Seeing Fernando," another fan said.

WATCH | Alex Eschelman was there to hear more on what fans are looking forward to seeing:

Raiders host first open practice of training camp for a sneak peek to fans ahead of preseason

Despite throwing a pick, Mendoza's command of the offense continues to improve, and that was just one of the things Raider Nation was excited about after practice.

"Aidan O'Connell's deep ball," one fan said.

"Watching Ashton Jeanty run it just looks so smooth," another fan said.

The Raiders host their second open practice on Monday at 7:30 a.m., and fans look to see more from the team before their first preseason game.

"More excited to see the offensive line, that's more important than anything," one fan said.

"I want to see Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker — linebacker core is revamped, they had some issues last year, but they look nasty, mean and athletic," another fan said.

The Raiders have four more open practices during training camp.