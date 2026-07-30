HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders opened training camp Wednesday morning in 95-degree heat, kicking off practice at 7:30 a.m. — earlier than most other teams in the NFL this preseason.

Despite the sweltering conditions, players and coaches embraced the early start.

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"It's going to be a lot better than if we were practicing out here at one o'clock," center Tyler Linderbaum said. "There would probably be a lot of guys dropping out."

WATCH | Raiders kick off training camp embracing early morning start time

Las Vegas Raiders kick off training camp embracing early morning start time

The sense of urgency was evident from the moment the team broke the huddle — quick, serious, and straight to work.

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"I was in the locker room at 7:10 and I'm the only guy in the locker room with two other people," quarterback Kirk Cousins said. "It's because everybody is so ready to go, ready to work and that's the way you want it."

Star defensive end Maxx Crosby returned to the practice field after knee surgery this offseason, and his offensive teammates are already feeling the pressure. Cousins joked about hoping Crosby would take it easy on the quarterbacks in the coming weeks.

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"I can't tell you how many people have come up to me and have just been like alright so you know in practice you can't do this," Crosby laughed and said. "You know I have a whole textbook full of rules that I have to follow or I'm going to get in trouble but, I practice one way," Crosby said.

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The Raiders will practice in full pads Monday, Aug. 3. This week, the team is focusing on fundamentals and spending much of their time on individual drills.

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