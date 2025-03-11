Today in Vegas sports: The Lady Rebels are looking for a four-peat

.

Going for the four-peat

The Lady Rebels are off to a great start in their quest to become four-peat Mountain West Conference champions. Top-seeded UNLV beat the eighth-seeded Boise State 80-70 on Monday.

Watch Alex Eschelman's recap and hear from the Lady Rebs after their win:

UNLV had three players in double digits, led by Amarachi Kimpson's career-high 29 points. The Lady Rebels fourth-quarter comeback secured them their 10th straight Mountain West tournament game win — tying the second-longest win streak in tournament history.

UNLV will face off against San Diego State in the MW Championship semifinals on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Heading to Nationals!

The UNLV Hockey team is heading to the American Collegiate Hockey Association Nationals this week.

The Skatin' Rebels were named the Western Collegiate Hockey League Champions and received their trophy over the weekend. The achievement earned them an automatic bid to the ACHA Naionals this week in St. Louis. UNLV is fundraising for their trip. Their first game is scheduled for March 14.

.

Roster shakeups

Free-agency frenzy is underway, and the Las Vegas Raiders have seen quite a few shakeups.

The Silver and Black are expected to lose two 2021 draft picks, with cornerback Nate Hobbs expected to sign with the Green Bay Packers and safety Tre'von Moehrig expected to land with the Panthers. Linebacker Robert Spillane is also expected to land in New England with the Patriots.

But the Raiders are expecting to see some familiar faces return. Defensive tackles Malcolm Koonce and Adam Butler are expected to stay in Las Vegas.

.

On the road again

The Vegas Golden Knights are back on the road this week for a four-game road trip. The trip comes fresh off a 6-5 loss to the LA Kings on Sunday that saw their four-game win streak snapped.

LA Kings beat Golden Knights 6-5

Forward Tomas Hertl recorded his seventh career hat trick in the loss to the Kings, his first with Vegas.

Jack Eichel's two assists give him 77 points on the season and one point shy from tying William Karlsson's franchise record for points in a single season (78).

Up next, the Golden Knights will face the Penguins in Pittsburgh on Tuesday. Puck drop is at 4 p.m., and the game will air on Vegas 34.