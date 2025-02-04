UNLV hockey team has a chance at the national championship. Here's how you can help.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The UNLV hockey team is looking to bring home some more hardware.

After winning the Western Collegiate Hockey League Championship, the Skatin' Rebels are now setting their sights on St. Louis for the national championship.

But the trip could cost the team upwards of $50,000 if they make a deep run in the tournament.

That's why they're asking for donations to help cover travel costs like airfare, foot, and hotel accommodations.

The team has set up a GoFundMe where you can donate.

The tournament takes place from March 13-25.