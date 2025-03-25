Today in Vegas sports: NFL scouts take over UNLV and Las Vegas Lights FC search for a new home?

.

Pro Day at UNLV

For the first time in program history, UNLV Football hosted all 32 NFL teams for their pro day on Monday.

“I don’t care when it is, undrafted, minicamp, drafted first round, I don’t care — I just want the opportunity,” former Rebels linebacker Jackson Woodard said.

Woodard is one of the main reasons why at least one scout from every team in the league was at the Fertitta Football Complex. The 2024 Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year recorded a 36-inch vertical, adding onto his 21 bench press reps during the NFL Combine.

Wideout Ricky White III played another key role in getting the scouts to campus as the former Rebel ran a 4.44 40-yard dash, improving upon his 4.61 mark that he clocked at the NFL Combine alongside Woodward.

“It was a blessing honestly,” White said. “It was fun to be out here competing with those guys, being back here, potentially being our last time together, so it was fun and I’m rooting for every one of those guys.”

Historic day at UNLV going underway.



At least one scout from all 32 NFL teams are expected to attend the Rebels’ Pro Day for the first time ever. LB Jackson Woodard, WR Ricky White III lead the class expected to produce the first UNLV player selected in the NFL Draft since 2010. pic.twitter.com/LOra7zFJXb — Nick Walters (@nickwalt) March 24, 2025

While the two will be thankful wherever they get a shot, staying in Las Vegas to continue to represent the city sounds like a great idea to the duo.

“I would love to come back here and be a Raider,” White said. "I’ve loved this city since 2022, since I got here, I’ve been welcomed by so much.”

“I love the city, it’s a second home,” Woodard said. "Pete Carroll getting the job there is pretty big time, he’s going to do phenomenal things, Maxx Crosby - he’s a phenomenal player, it’d be pretty fun to play with him, that is someone I would like to be in the locker room with.”

The NFL Draft starts on Thursday, April 24 on ABC.

On the Road Again

It was an eventful weekend for the Vegas Golden Knights with back-to-back wins on Saturday and Sunday.

Forwards Tomas Hertl and Paval Dorofeyev made hats fly at T-Mobile Arena with hat tricks, and center William Karlsson returned to the lineup after missing 20 games with a lower body injury.

But it wasn't all good news for the VGK. Hertl left Sunday's game early with an upper body injury after crashing into the boards. There is no word yet on how long Vegas' leading scorer is expected to be out of the lineup.

With 12 games left before the postseason, the Knights look to hold on to their first place lead in the Pacific Division.

The Knights begin a three-game road trip Tuesday against the Minnesota Wild at 5 p.m. You can watch the game on Vegas 34.

Looking for a new home

A Las Vegas professional sports team is on the look-out for a new home.

Lights FC will be moving from Cashman Field after the stadium's land was sold.

Las Vegas Lights looking for new home with sale of Cashman Field

The USL team has played at Cashman in downtown Las Vegas since its inaugural 2018 season and is now evaluating options during what will be their last season hosting games at Cashman.

Former MLB player and new Lights owner Jose Bautista told media on Monday that the team envisions relocating to a local venue that presents an upgrade from what he calls an outdated Cashman Field, saying its in a rougher area of town.

