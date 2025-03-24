MESA, Ariz. (KTNV) — She's not a player or a coach, but she might be the most beloved person at A's Spring Training.

Taylor Rocha introduces us to the lunch lady serving more than just meals.

Woman serves up snacks and smiles at A's Spring Training

Terry Smith doesn't just serve lunch; she serves joy.

"I feel, you know, very... I have a grateful heart," Smith said. "And I wake up in the morning, and I try to be mindful about that. That everyone you meet is someone to be kind to."

A ray of sunshine in the press box, Smith is a fixture in Mesa, Arizona. She and her husband mark Spring Training on their calendar every year.

"We start marking off the days like, 'Oh, only 30 days until Spring Training,'" she said.

While the Athletics are packing their bags for Vegas, Smith has a message to fans who might feel left behind.

"Just love them. It shouldn't matter where they're playing," she said.

Through every change, her smile never fades.

"My mom says I was born happy," Smith said.

In a world that moves fast, Terry Smith reminds us that kindness never goes out of style.