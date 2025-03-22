Watch Now
Vegas Golden Knights go head-to-head against Detroit Red Wings

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights face off against the Detroit Red Wings for the last time this season on Saturday at 5 p.m. at the T-Mobile Arena.

Last Time Out

On Thursday, the Golden Knights defeated the Boston Bruins 5-1. After a scoreless first period, the Golden Knights took control of the game. While the Bruins were able to score a point late in the third, the Golden Knights skated away with a 5-1 win.

Keys to the Game

The Golden Knights are looking to replicate controlling the pace like their win against the Bruins on Thursday.

