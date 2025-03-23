Vegas Golden Knights net a 4-2 victory over Tampa Bay Lightning

AFTER THE GAME

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Golden Knights jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period and held off the Lightning for a 4-2 win at T-Mobile Arena.

Nicolas Roy, Tomas Hertl and Jack Eichel all scored in the opening frame, while Nic Hague added an empty-netter late. Mark Stone briefly left the game after taking a puck to the face but returned in the second period with a bandage across his forehead.

Ilya Samsonov made 36 saves in the win, improving to 16-4-1 on the season.

FINAL SCORE: VGK 4, Lightning 2

BEFORE THE GAME

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights close out their 10th back-to-back session against the Tampa Bay Lightning at home Sunday night.

WE’VE GOT BACK-TO-BACK HOCKEY IN VEGAS 😤👏



📺: Vegas 34

📲: KnightTime+

📻: @VGKRadioNetwork | Deportes Vegas 1460

📰: https://t.co/TGG8r1Zwie pic.twitter.com/5s7YqWsusN — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) March 23, 2025

Coming off a 6-3 victory against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, VGK is looking for a repeat win at The Fortress. Last time Vegas took on Tampa on Oct. 17, the Lightning handed VGK their second loss of the season at 4-3. This is the final time this season Vegas faces off against an Eastern Conference team.

Head Coach Bruce Cassidy said he likes the way the team's been leading their game, but there's always more to work on. With 13 games left in the regular season, the team said they're striving to perfect the details heading into the postseason — a view echoed by center Jack Eichel, saying the lineup is taking shape.

Tampa's stop to Vegas comes after a fall to the Utah Hockey Club, 6-4, on Saturday night — putting them at third in the Atlantic Division with a 40-24-5 record and 85 points.

Vegas stands at the top of the Pacific Division with a 41-20-8 record and 90 points, and they're fourth for the whole league behind their Dallas Stars rival.

A victory tonight would make this the 354th win in franchise history, set the Knights' record against the Lightning to 8-6-0 and a 27-7-3 record at home.

Milestones to watch for

Keegan Kolesar is only one point away from 100 career points

Jack Eichel is six goals away from 100 goals as a Golden Knight

Mark Stone is two assists away from 400 career assists

Nocolas Roy is three assists away from 100 career assists

Scoring leaders

Jack Eichel — 86 points (22 goals, 64 assists)

Mark Stone — 61 points (18 goals, 43 assists)

Tomas Hertl — 58 points (30 goals, 28 assists)

Coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. Puck drop is at 5 p.m. Watch on Vegas 34.



Update: Mark Stone is back for the 2nd — no fishbowl, just his usual visor and a bandage across his forehead. Took a puck to the face in the 1st… now back on the PK like nothing happened.



Tough as they come. #VegasBorn https://t.co/n9pYo0bdJn — Taylor Rocha (@TaylorRochaTV) March 24, 2025

Scary scene.



Pavel Dorofeyev’s shot hits the post and deflects straight into Mark Stone’s face. The captain went down hard but got up under his own power, waved to the crowd and headed down the tunnel with a towel over his face to a loud ovation. #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/VTuMNjeTSL — Taylor Rocha (@TaylorRochaTV) March 24, 2025

Back-to-back games and back-to-back goals for Nic Roy 🤩 #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/fzSeasMwPf — Taylor Rocha (@TaylorRochaTV) March 24, 2025

Where to Watch

Unless they are nationally televised, all Vegas Golden Knights games are broadcast on Vegas 34 and streamed on the KnightTime+ app.

Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.

For streaming services, Vegas 34 can be found on the DIRECTV streaming app or on FuboTV.