Tickets on sale for revamped 2023 NFL Pro Bowl in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Tickets for a reimagined NFL Pro Bowl are on sale starting Thursday.

2023 marks the second year in the row the league chose to host its All-Star game in Las Vegas. But next year, it will be a completely new experience, the NFL says.

"This season, we're excited to offer fans an unparalleled experience with the new elements and format of The Pro Bowl Games," stated Peter O'Reilly, the NFL's executive vice president of club business and league events. "With a spotlight on Flag football and exciting Pro Bowl Skills, fans can watch their favorite players live and in person, as they compete in an entirely revamped way."

Tickets start at $35 and give fans access to Sunday's slate of events, which includes:

Three AFC vs. NFC Flag football games



The Gridiron Gauntlet — a full-field relay race between players

"Move the Chains" — a strength and skills competition featuring offensive and defensive linemen

"Best Catch Finals," where fans will choose two winners from the Skills competition to compete for the title of "Best Catch"

A major musical performance, plus postgame trophy and MVP celebrations

A slew of on-site activations, including a celebrity DJ, live player interviews, giveaways, photo opportunities with players, and interactive games and contests.

"A key evolution of The 2023 Pro Bowl Games is the shift from a traditional tackle game to a Flag football game plus Pro Bowl Skills," the NFL says.

Allegiant Stadium will serve as the venue for the AFC vs. NFC Flag football games. Fan voting to help determine the AFC and NFC rosters is open, with more information on nfl.com.

The fan-favorite East-West Shrine Bowl showcasing senior collegiate pro prospects will also return and is scheduled for Feb. 2, 2023.

