East-West Shrine Bowl returns to Allegiant Stadium prior to 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games

Posted at 8:11 AM, Oct 17, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For the second year, the East-West Shrine Bowl will precede the NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The nation's oldest college football all-star game left its former home in Florida for Las Vegas in 2022.

On Monday, Allegiant Stadium organizers announced the Las Vegas Raiders home stadium would once again host the East-West Shrine Bowl on Feb. 2, 2023.

Three days later, a re-designed NFL Pro Bowl will take place at Allegiant. Rather than the traditional all-star game format, the NFL will host a weeklong skills competition and a flag football game, it was announced in September.

DETAILS: NFL decides to axe Pro Bowl, replace it with skills competitions, flag football game

Tickets for the East-West Shrine Bowl go on sale on Thursday, Oct. 20.

