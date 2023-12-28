The Henderson Silver Knights will debut a new third jersey this weekend. Here's what it looks like

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Saturday will be the first time the Henderson Silver Knights put on their new third jersey, which was unveiled on Thursday.

The Vegas Golden Knights' American Hockey League affiliate will debut their new look when they face the Ontario Reign on home ice.

The Silver Knights' third jersey includes a few unique details you may not notice at first glance, including a few nods to the VGK:



Metallic striping on the sleeves and the bottom of the jersey pays homage to the Golden Knights.

One shoulder of the jersey has the Golden Knights' logo, while the other has the Silver Knights' logo.

Numbers on the back and sleeves are metallic silver, outlined in metallic gold.

The ribbon at the bottom of the jersey's crest reads "House Henderson," which the team says is "a tribute to the Nobles who fill The Stronghold."

The knight on the front of the sweater has two of the letter "H" on his helmet, which is a nod to "House Henderson."

For these jerseys, captain and assistant patches will feature an outline of Nevada.

Starting at 11 a.m. Thursday, the new sweater is available for purchase for $174.99 at The Arsenal team store at City National Arena or on vegasteamstore.com. It will also go on sale Saturday at The Saddlery at Dollar Loan Center.

The Silver Knights say limited tickets are still available for the 7 p.m. game at Dollar Loan Center. The game will also air on Vegas34.