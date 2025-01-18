Watch Now
Sports

Actions

The Guys in Gold will host a shoe drive at City National Arena

Mt. Charleston (4).png
VGK
Mt. Charleston (4).png
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights will host a second annual shoe drive at City National Arena with Zappos.com. from Monday, Jan. 20 through Wednesday, Jan. 29.

Fans can donate new or gently used shoes at the team's practice facility.

“It’s fitting to partner with another Vegas-based company to support this community we love,” said Golden Knights President and CEO Kerry Bubolz. “We appreciate the support of Zappos and our fans’ continued generosity to help the less fortunate in Southern Nevada.”

Zappos teamed up with its non-profit partner Soles4Souls, an organization that uses donations of shoes to create jobs and provide relief. They will help distribute shoes at the drive.

Fans can have a chance to win VGK autographed items by submitting their photos on social media.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Screenshot 2024-11-14 at 4.26.31 PM.png

Nick Walters

Nick Walters

Senior Sports Reporter

Alex Eschelman

Alex Eschelman

Sports Multimedia Journalist

Rochelle Richards

Rochelle Richards, senior sports producer

Rochelle Richards

Senior Sports Producer