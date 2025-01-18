The Guys in Gold will host a shoe drive at City National Arena

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights will host a second annual shoe drive at City National Arena with Zappos.com. from Monday, Jan. 20 through Wednesday, Jan. 29.

Fans can donate new or gently used shoes at the team's practice facility.

“It’s fitting to partner with another Vegas-based company to support this community we love,” said Golden Knights President and CEO Kerry Bubolz. “We appreciate the support of Zappos and our fans’ continued generosity to help the less fortunate in Southern Nevada.”

Zappos teamed up with its non-profit partner Soles4Souls, an organization that uses donations of shoes to create jobs and provide relief. They will help distribute shoes at the drive.

Fans can have a chance to win VGK autographed items by submitting their photos on social media.