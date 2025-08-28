LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A grand slam celebration Wednesday honored the Summerlin South All-Stars after the team captured the U.S. championship at the Little League World Series and represented Nevada on the national stage.

The celebration began with a parade through Downtown Summerlin before moving to Las Vegas Ballpark, where the Aviators recognized the players during the third inning.

Many of the players told Taylor Rocha that the whirlwind of attention has been surreal.

Summerlin South All-Stars honored after winning U.S. Championship at Little League World Series

“It felt like we were celebrities out there,” Garrett Gallegos said. “The players were all saying congrats, and honestly… we’re still not over all this media stuff. It’s been crazy.”

Others said the chance to meet players from around the world — on and off the field — was what made the trip so memorable.

“The biggest memory is just playing with all the international kids and ping pong and playing video games with them,” said Mason Shutte.

Grayson Miranda, reflecting on returning to school after the team’s run, admitted the transition felt strange.

“It was pretty cool,” he said. “A couple of people said things, but also it wasn’t like crazy. Like, I could just also be at school. So it was cool, yeah.”

The team also spoke about the support they received across Nevada.

“It felt really good to see that Nevada was cheering me on and the team,” Gallegos said. “It just felt really special to me because I was doing something for our state.”

With the Athletics set to move to Las Vegas in 2028, several players said the idea of one day playing for the hometown team is exciting.

“Oh, super excited,” one player said. “I’ll be able to go to so many more games during the summer. It’s just going to be great.”

Despite the attention, players said they plan to stay grounded.

“Always stay kind and humble during the experience, no matter how much media comes your way,” Luke D'Ambrosio said. “And just keep working on your craft.”

