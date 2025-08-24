Summerlin South wins U.S. Championship, will play for Little League World Series title on Sunday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For the first time ever, a team from Nevada will play for the Little League World Series title, after Summerlin South Little League defeated Connecticut in the United States Championship Game 8-2 on Saturday in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

It's a monumental moment for baseball in Las Vegas, and the kids from Summerlin South have the whole valley behind them — as evidenced by the big crowd at Nacho Daddy's downtown location for a watch party.

"That's crazy, that's our first ever in Nevada," said 13-year-old Kailub Bain after the game.

"A lot of people were like, 'oh Nevada can't do this,' but they're out here proving it right now," 11-year-old Summerlin South Little Leaguer Huntyr Poole said.

"It's super impressive, Summerlin South should be so proud of themselves," local Little League parent Hank Iroz said.

Garrett Gallegos stole the show for Summerlin South once again, pitching five strong innings, hitting a solo home run to right field and making a spectacular play on defense, diving to tag out a Connecticut runner caught in a run down.

What's it like seeing local kids shine bright on the biggest stage?

"It's amazing, I'm actually kind of jealous a little bit," Poole said. "I'm hoping I get to this level, it's going to be amazing if I can get there."

"It's so fun," Iroz said. "It makes these kids want to play harder, it makes them want to go out to the fields and practice, it makes them want to do the same thing. My 10-year-old wants to do the same thing these guys just did in two years."

This title is another feather in Las Vegas' cap, but ask anyone here and they'll tell you the job's done yet.

"Vegas has turned into a very big sports town, and this just cements that," Iroz said.

"We have to cheer them on every second of the way," said Bain. "We're looking forward to still cheering them on tomorrow."

First pitch of the Little League World Series Championship Game between Summerlin South and Chinese Taipei — winners of the International Tournament — is set for noon on Sunday, and can be seen on Channel 13.