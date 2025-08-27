Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Downtown Summerlin parade celebrates Little League's U.S. championship win

KTNV
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Downtown Summerlin will be hosting a grand slam celebration to honor the Summerlin South Little League team on Wednesday, Aug. 27, starting at 6 p.m through Park Centre Drive.

The Summerlin South Little League team made history for Nevada by becoming the first-ever team to win the U.S. champions.

Channel 13 will be live-streaming the parade at 6 p.m. on our website and will be covering the event during our 5 and 6 p.m. newscast.

What to expect

Emceed by Nick Carter (Backstreet Boys), the Summerlin South team members and coaches will be front and center, followed by the following mascots and organizations:

  • Vivas and Chance (Vegas Golden Knights)
  • Rusher Raider (Las Vegas Raiders)
  • Stomper (Athletics)
  • Aviator and Spruce (Las Vegas Aviators)
  • Pit Boss (Las Vegas Motor Speedway)
  • Las Vegas Grand Prix Formula 1

The Summerlin schools expected to join the parade are:

  • Doral Academy Middle and High School (cheer teams)
  • Palo Verde High School (marching band and cheer team)
  • Bishop Gorman High School (marching band)
  • Faith Lutheran Middle and High School (cheer teams, middle school dance team)
  • The Meadows School (Mustang Drumline)
