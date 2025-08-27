Downtown Summerlin parade celebrates Little League's U.S. championship win

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Downtown Summerlin will be hosting a grand slam celebration to honor the Summerlin South Little League team on Wednesday, Aug. 27, starting at 6 p.m through Park Centre Drive.
The Summerlin South Little League team made history for Nevada by becoming the first-ever team to win the U.S. champions.
Channel 13 will be live-streaming the parade at 6 p.m. on our website and will be covering the event during our 5 and 6 p.m. newscast.
What to expect
Emceed by Nick Carter (Backstreet Boys), the Summerlin South team members and coaches will be front and center, followed by the following mascots and organizations:
- Vivas and Chance (Vegas Golden Knights)
- Rusher Raider (Las Vegas Raiders)
- Stomper (Athletics)
- Aviator and Spruce (Las Vegas Aviators)
- Pit Boss (Las Vegas Motor Speedway)
- Las Vegas Grand Prix Formula 1
The Summerlin schools expected to join the parade are:
- Doral Academy Middle and High School (cheer teams)
- Palo Verde High School (marching band and cheer team)
- Bishop Gorman High School (marching band)
- Faith Lutheran Middle and High School (cheer teams, middle school dance team)
- The Meadows School (Mustang Drumline)