Sudden coaching shakeup at two of Las Vegas valley's top high school baseball programs

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Coaches for two of the Las Vegas valley's top high school baseball programs are no longer leading their teams.

On Wednesday, Basic Academy announced that Scott Baker was no longer with the team.

"Effective immediately, Coach Gino Dimaria will take over as the interim coach," school principal Gerald Bustamante said in a letter to parents. "We understand that a change in staff is always difficult and a change mid-season can be challenging. However, we are confident in Coach Dimaria in leading our student athletes for the remainder of the season and quickly establishing an environment that can continue the success they have had thus far."

Bustamante added he understands there will be questions surrounding the change. However, "I am unable to discuss personnel matters."

On Wednesday, Bishop Gorman also announced they were suspending baseball coach Chris Sheff and said they are "conducting an investigation."

As of 4 p.m., the school hasn't clarified what the investigation is regarding other than "we had received complaints that were concerning regarding our baseball program." School officials said they cannot comment any further on personnel issues.

So far this season, Basic Academy has compiled an overall record of 16-3. Their schedule shows they have another 10 games this season, with the regular season finale scheduled for May 1.

The baseball team has won the Nevada Interscholastic Activities State Championship nine times: 1955, 1956, 1959, 1982, 1987, 2016, 2017, 2021, and 2022. Baseball alumni from the team include Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Ryne Nelson, former MLB pitcher Scott Baker, and former MLB player Chris Latham.

Bishop Gorman has gone 11-6 on the season and is currently on the road in Cary, North Carolina competing in the National High school Invitational.

Bishop Gorman advances to the second round 🫡#NSHI24 pic.twitter.com/mX1r9WY3bo — National High School Invitational (@USABEvents) April 10, 2024

Sheff led Bishop Gorman to its first baseball state title in 2006. From 2006 to 2010, the team won five 4A state championships.

He left in 2010 to coach at the College of Southern Nevada before returning to Bishop Gorman last season.

Some of the notable baseball players the program has produced includes slugger Joey Gallo, Philadelphia Phillies' Justin Crawford, Seattle Mariners reliever Paul Sewald, and former MLB pitcher Tyler Wagner.

Channel 13 has reached out to NIA to learn more about the investigation into Sheff.