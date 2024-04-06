Watch Now
Bishop Gorman, Faith Lutheran ready for Las Vegas Ballpark battle

KTNV
Posted at 5:31 PM, Apr 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-05 20:31:21-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's a rivalry game as Bishop Gorman gets ready to take on Faith Lutheran at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The game is set for April 18 at 2:30 p.m. and according to a press release, tickets are on sale now on Ticketmaster.

All fans who purchase a ticket for the Las Vegas Aviators game on April 18 against the Tacoma Rainiers at 7:05 p.m. will also receive a complimentary ticket to the Gorman vs. Faith game that day.

Event organizers said fans can learn more information on at AviatorsLV.com.

