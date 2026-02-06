LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Of the dozen rescues that Mark Wyckoff has adopted throughout his life, Dumpling is different.

“My biggest nickname for Dumpling when we first got her was Bolt," Wyckoff said. "The first time we let her in the backyard not on a leash she was across the yard in an instant.”

Dumpling's athleticism earned her a starting spot on the roster in this year's Puppy Bowl.

WATCH | Alex Eschelman got to spend time with the competitive canine representing Nevada:

Southern Nevada rescue prepares for Puppy Bowl debut

“It’s like winning the lottery," Wyckoff said.

Dumpling and Lori Heeren, executive director of Nevada SPCA, represented Nevada at the event in New York.

“We check in at 8 o’clock, a veterinarian examines your puppy, they do a DNA test, which we don’t get the results from until we see it when they announce Dumpling on Sunday at the Puppy Bowl," Heeren said.

"Her parents did work with her on not barking as much and getting along with other doggies," Heeren added. "She was a bit of a diva, but when you’re that cute, you can get away with that.”

Dumpling will make her debut on Animal Planet at 11 a.m. on Sunday as one of 150 rescues that have changed lives like Mark and his family.

“Unfortunately, my wife and I weren’t able to have children and so fur kids have filled a void," Wyckoff said. "They haven’t had the love that they needed. We get so much out of giving them that kind of love because the fact is, the rescues give so much more back. I’m just glad and happy she’s in our lives. Dumpling, I’m proud that she’s ours.”

