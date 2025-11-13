LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Sierra Vista High School students stepped out of the classroom and into a professional esports arena this week, transforming Valhallan Esports Arena into a fully student-run tournament through a hands-on workplace simulation program.

WATCH | Students discuss how esports provided them with real-life experience

Sierra Vista High School students turn esports arena into real-world classroom

The event, now in its second year, is part of the school’s multimedia curriculum, designed to give students real-world experience in production, broadcasting and event management. Multimedia teacher Madison Lyn said the goal is to replicate the urgency and responsibility of a professional job.

“They feel responsible,” Lyn said. “They get to feel that panic mode of like, ‘Oh my God, it’s tomorrow. I got so much to do.’ It’s that feeling that it’s real.”

KTNV

The program partners with local organizations, including Valhallan Esports and Vegas Inferno, to offer students roles in planning, marketing, tech setup, production, graphics and shout-casting. Lyn said students applied and interviewed for their positions, adding another layer of workplace realism.

“Each student had a different role in the tournament,” she said. “They need to learn how to do all the camera angles, wire all the mics, stream… it’s a bunch of different media at the same time happening.”

KTNV

For some, the experience carries personal meaning. Jairo Urcuyo, a Sierra Vista alum who now works professionally in esports, said he never imagined his high school would someday host a program like this.

“It’s pretty awesome. I’m not gonna lie,” he said. “It’s super cool to see now that local high school, especially my high school, is supporting esports.”

KTNV

Urcuyo, who has been in the esports industry for more than a decade, said the growth of gaming culture is evident. “It’s definitely grown from not being a thing in mainstream to now rappers, artists, athletes just playing the game,” he said.

Students participating in the tournament said the event helped them develop new skills and confidence. One competitor, Kreazy Talens, said the environment challenged him in ways traditional classes don’t.

KTNV

“It’s kind of scary… kind of nervous and stuff,” he said. “But it’s more fun because you can talk to them and play with them in person.”

Another student, Tegen Dizon, said the program made him appreciate the collaboration behind large-scale events.

KTNV

“It was really cool seeing everyone come together and play as a school… it was fun… it was nice,” he said.

Lyn said that type of growth — personal and professional — is the purpose of the project.

“It’s like a proud moment to just stand back and see them take on their responsibilities,” she said. “All of a sudden I see they take on more ownership and responsibility and are more capable.”

KTNV

For Sierra Vista students, the tournament wasn’t just a competition — it was a glimpse into what their futures could look like.