Savannah Bananas coming back to Las Vegas Ballpark for 2024 World Tour

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Savannah Bananas are getting ready to hit the road and are once again stopping in Las Vegas for their World Tour.

The 2024 Las Vegas stops are scheduled for June 21 and June 22 at Las Vegas Ballpark where The Party Animals will take on the newest Banana Ball team, The Firefighters, in back-to-back games.

According to team officials, Las Vegas Aviators season ticket holders and those purchasing hospitality suites at the Ballpark for the Bananas games can buy tickets starting on Oct. 16 at 9 a.m. More information will be emailed to season ticket holders next week.

For those who aren't Aviators season ticket holders, they can join the Bananas' ticket lottery lists before Dec. 1. General admission tickets are $35.

Savannah Bananas ticket lottery: Click here.

Party Animals ticket lottery: Click here.

The team made their debut at Las Vegas Ballpark in May 2023 and sold out both games.