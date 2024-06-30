Riyadh Season named title sponsor for Las Vegas UFC event at Sphere

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The upcoming UFC event at Sphere, which is set for Sept. 14, has a new name.

On Wednesday, UFC announced Riyadh Season will be a title partner for UFC 306, which is being rebranded as Riyadh Season Noche UFC.

"This will be one of the biggest sporting events of all time," UFC President and CEO Dana White said in a press release. "What we're going to pull off at Sphere will never be done again. This will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for sports fans. At the same time, this is going to be an incredible tribute to the Mexican people for their extraordinary contributions to combat. sports. We're thrilled that Turki Alalshikh and the Saudi General Entertainment Authority have stepped up to partner with us to make this the greatest event in the history of combat sports. Their participating shows just how. massive the interest is from all over the world."

This event will mark the first time UFC will provide a sponsor with title partner status.

With the NHL Draft at Sphere this past week, White was asked how the UFC event will compare.

"That's going to be like kids playing with crayons with what we're going to do," he said. "It will be the biggest gate of all time. It won't be the greatest UFC event. It will be the greatest sporting event of all time."

WATCH: One-on-One with UFC President Dana White during Las Vegas fight week

According to UFC officials, details regarding tickets for the event, as well as the bouts on the fight card, will be announced in the coming weeks.

However, they advise fans to register their interest early on UFC's website.