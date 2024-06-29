'Drafted by Vegas in Vegas,' Knights select Trevor Connelly at Sphere’s first-ever sporting event

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Whether it is a concert or a show, the Sphere showcases a one-of-a-kind, breathtaking sight no matter the occasion. On Friday, it was every sports fans’ dream as the 2024 NHL Draft made history as the first-ever sporting event at the venue.

“I’m an absolute awe of the Sphere and the whole draft experience,” one Vegas Golden Knights fan said after the event.

Along with Knights fans getting to experience a 360 view of multicolored graphics and video presentations while watching the draft happen live, they also saw VGK pick Trevor Connelly at 19th overall.

The forward scored 31 goals last season with the Tri-City Storm is looks forward to joining the 2023 Stanley Cup champions.

“Super excited to be apart of the organization,” Connelly said after being drafted by the Knights. “It’s such a great organization.”

Rounds 2-7 will wrap up the draft on Saturday starting at 8:30 a.m.