Rick Ross to perform at Las Vegas Aces game on Sunday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The WNBA Semifinals is getting even more star power.

On Thursday, the Las Vegas Aces announced that Grammy-nominated musician Rick Ross is scheduled to perform at halftime of Game 1 of the Semifinals, which is on Sunday.

The top-ranked Las Vegas Aces will be taking on the No. 4 seed Dallas Wings at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay and tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m.

RELATED LINK: Las Vegas Aces' Alysha Clark named 2023 WNBA Sixth Player of the Year

The Aces swept the Chicago Sky to make it to the Semifinals for the fifth straight year while the Wings swept the Atlanta Dream and are in the Semifinals for the first time since 2009.