Las Vegas Aces' Alysha Clark named 2023 WNBA Sixth Player of the Year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another Las Vegas Aces player is taking home an award for the 2023 season.

On Monday, the WNBA announced that Alysha Clark was named the 2023 Kia WNBA Sixth Player of the Year.

Clark came off the bench in 38 of 39 games averaging 6.7 points and 3.4 rebounds. She played an average of 22.5 milnutes per game and became even more important after Las Vegas lost starting center Candace Parker due to a foot injury.

Clark received 35 of 60 votes from a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. Guard-forward DiJonai Carrington of the Connecticut Sun finished in second while guard Dana Evans of the Chicago Sky was third.

Of the last five Sixth Player awards, four of them have been Las Vegas Aces players. Kelsey Plum won the award in 2021 while Dearica Hamby won it in 2019 and 2020. No other WNBA franchise has earned it more than three times.