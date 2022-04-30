Rest of the picks: who else was chosen by the Raiders from the NFL Draft pick?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Following their selection of Dylan Parham Friday, the Raiders have started selecting other players in rounds 4 and 5 of the NFL Draft on the Las Vegas Strip.

Saturday Zamir White was chosen as the 122nd with Neil Farrell Jr. being chosen as the 126th overall draft pick from round 4.

RELATED: Fans enjoying NFL Draft Theater on Las Vegas Strip

White was a running back for Georgia before being drafted by the Raiders. Farrell Jr. played for LSU as a defensive lineman before being drafted.

Matthew Butler was selected as the 175th draft pick in round 5. Butler was drafted as a defensive tackle and previously played at Tennessee.

The Raiders have not yet selected their 7th-round picks, but when they do their names will be added to this article.