LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An experience unlike anything before for many NFL fans.

The NFL Draft Theater came to life with musical performances, live entertainment, and some special guests.

Fans from around the country have one thing in common, they want what is best for their team.

Local fans were overwhelmed with excitement since the "NFL Disneyland" is in their backyard.

"Being able to come down here and having this just 20 minutes away is incredible, I love it here."