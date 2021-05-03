Watch
Report: Day 1 of NFL Draft scheduled for April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas

David Dermer/AP Photo
Posted at 9:31 AM, May 03, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The 2022 NFL draft will reportedly be held at the end of April in Las Vegas.

Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the league has scheduled the dates for next year's event for April 28-30.

Las Vegas has already been rescheduled to host the 2022 NFL Draft after the coronavirus pandemic forced the league to hold a 2020 virtual draft.

Previously, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority Board of Directors approved $2.4 million in spending in 2020 before the announced postponement.

Last week, the NFL just wrapped up its 2021 draft in Cleveland where the Las Vegas Raiders selected Alex Leatherwood with their first-round pick.

