Redemption rematch: Summerlin South faces Southeast team for last spot in LLWS U.S. Championship

KTNV — While the Summerlin South All-Stars have now entered the losers bracket after falling to Connecticut on Wednesday, there is still hope for the Mountain region reps.
Summerlin now faces an elimination game against South Carolina for the last spot in Saturday's U.S. Championship.
WATCH | Nick Walters spoke to some team parents after Wednesday's game.
The Metro region team earned its spot by beating Summerlin 7-3.
Nevada took a 3-0 lead in the 1st inning thanks to a 3-run home run by Cache Malan, Malan becoming just the second player with multiple HR in this year's LLWS.
Metro got on the board with three runs in the 3rd to tie the game. The All-Stars gave up another run in the 5th to allow Metro to take a 4-3 lead, and Connecticut brought in three more runs in the 6th.
Thursday's game is shaping up to be a redemption rematch as the All-Stars previously beat the Southeast region team by edging South Carolina 1-0 in extra innings on Monday.
First pitch is set for 4 p.m. on ESPN.
