'We all know that wasn't good enough': Josh McDaniels says of Raiders' loss to Bears

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At Raiders' headquarters on Monday morning, head coach Josh McDaniels acknowledged the team has a lot to answer for after Sunday's blowout loss to the Chicago Bears.

"We all know yesterday wasn't good enough," he said.

The Raiders were without starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who's been out with an injured back since Oct. 15.

A sole touchdown in the fourth quarter was thrown by rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell and caught by Jakobi Meyers. Star receivers Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs ran for 57 and 35 yards, respectively.

The Raiders managed to cobble together an additional six points in field goals but were still no match for the 2-5 Bears.

"The game kind of snowballed on us," McDaniels said. "As I said yesterday, when you lose control of the line of scrimmage and the score, the game always feels like you're playing it backwards. You're chasing — and that's what yesterday felt like."

It was the first career start for Bears' rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent, who along with receiver D'Onta Foreman, ran rampant over the Raiders through most of the game.

"It was just s— football," defensive end Maxx Crosby told reporters after the game. "It was literally an embarrassment."

On social media, Raider Nation lamented the loss and many fans called for team owner Mark Davis to fire McDaniels.

"I'm so tired of this garbage," one Raiders fan wrote on X. "Is this really acceptable to Mark Davis? Really?!?!"

"Starting (backup quarterback Brian) Hoyer was understandable to me," another fan said. "Not benching him at halftime is malpractice."

"If Josh McDaniels is still our Head Coach next week then obviously our team has 'Commitment to Losing,'" another fan wrote on X.

The loss put the Raiders' record at 3-4, still second in the AFC West behind the 5-1 Kansas City Chiefs. They're the first NFL team since the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2014 to score fewer than 20 points in six games.

“When you get your butt kicked in the NFL, it doesn’t feel good, but I know we have great leadership, great character, good resolve," McDaniels said. "This is a hard league, and you’re going to go through games throughout the season that don’t taste good. Yesterday left a terrible taste in all of our mouths. The way to fix it is to go back to work and address the things that we need to do better.

Looking ahead, the Raiders prepare for a tough matchup against the Detroit Lions, who are first in the NFC North with a 5-2 record.

The game airs Monday, Oct. 30. on Channel 13, with coverage scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. and kickoff at 5:15 p.m.