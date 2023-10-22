After back-to-back wins, Las Vegas Raiders suffer blowout loss to Chicago Bears

(KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders suffered a blowout loss in Chicago Sunday after winning back-to-back games against the New England Patriots and the Green Bay Packers.

The Bears won on their home turf, 30-12.

Both teams' were without their starting quarterbacks for the matchup in the Windy City. (Raiders' QB Jimmy Garoppolo left the field last Sunday with a back injury.)

Jakobi Meyers scored the Raiders' sole touchdown in the fourth quarter, thrown by rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell. Davante Adams caught seven passes for 57 yards and Josh Jacobs ran for 35 yards on 11 attempts.

Kicker Daniel Carlson racked up six of the Raiders' 12 points with field goals in the first and fourth quarter after missing a 41-yard kick on the Raiders' first possession of the game.

The loss puts the Raiders' record at 3-4 — second in the AFC West, behind the 5-1 Kansas City Chiefs.

Next week, the Raiders visit the Detroit Lions (5-2) on Monday, Oct. 30. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:15 p.m.

The game airs on Channel 13, with pregame coverage starting at 4:30 p.m.

Andrew Seligman of the Associated Press contributed to this report.