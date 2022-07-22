HENDERSON (KTNV) — Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was expected to take questions on Friday, the third day of the team's preseason training camp in Henderson.

The team said recently acquired defensive end Chandler Jones would also be available to discuss the upcoming season.

The Raiders entered training camp with hopes that a new staff and upgraded roster will let them build off last season's playoff berth.

They made some big moves in the offseason, including trading for All-Pro receiver Davante Adams and signing edge rusher Chandler Jones.

Adams will reunite with his former college quarterback Derek Carr in hopes of sparking an offense that showed flashes last season but stalled after the departure of Henry Ruggs III.

Jones will be needed to upgrade the defense so it can compete in the power-packed AFC West.

