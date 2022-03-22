Las Vegas Raiders introduce new star receiver Davante Adams

HENDERSON, Nev. (KTNV) — Davante Adams addressed media and fans on Tuesday for the first time as a Las Vegas Raider.

Adams, one of the top wide receivers in the NFL, was traded to the Raiders last week as part of a blockbuster deal to acquire him from the Green Bay Packers.

The Raiders reportedly offered Adams a five-year, $141.25 million contract that the Associated Press called "the richest deal ever for a wide receiver." Raiders officials and Adams were expected to answer questions about his move to Las Vegas and his historic contract at the media event.

In exchange for Adams, the Raiders sent the Packers their 2022 first- and second-round draft picks.

Adams, a five-time Pro Bowler, spent eight seasons with the Packers and helped the team to six post-season appearances. He's recorded 669 receptions for 8,121 yards and 73 touchdowns in his career so far.

According to the Raiders, he leaves Green Bay as "one of the top wide receivers in franchise history, ranking second in receptions, fourth in receiving yards and second in receiving touchdowns."

Adams is a native of Redwood City, Calif. and played with Raiders quarterback Derek Carr at Fresno State University, where he set the school records for receptions and receiving touchdowns "despite playing just two seasons for the Bulldogs," the Raiders stated.