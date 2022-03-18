Reports: Las Vegas Raiders to acquire wide receiver Davante Adams in trade with Packers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly reached a deal with the Green Bay Packers that would bring some major star power to the team.

The club offered All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams a five-year, $141.25 million contract, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

It's a "blockbuster" contract that would make Adams the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL, Rapoport said. The Associated Press called it "the richest deal ever for a wide receiver."

Both teams are reportedly in the process of finalizing the deal. A person familiar with the trade told the Associated Press the Raiders would send the Packers the No. 22 overall pick in the April draft, plus additional compensation.

The trade would reunite Adams with his former college quarterback, Derek Carr.