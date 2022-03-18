Watch
Reports: Las Vegas Raiders to acquire wide receiver Davante Adams in trade with Packers

Duane Burleson/AP
FILE - Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams runs during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Detroit Lions on Jan. 9, 2022, in Detroit. The Las Vegas Raiders have traded two draft picks to Green Bay for All-Pro receiver Adams. A person familiar with the move said Thursday, March 17, the Raiders are sending the No. 22 overall pick in April's draft and another draft pick to the Packers to reunited Adams with his college quarterback Derek Carr. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal hadn't been announced. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson, File)
Posted at 5:27 PM, Mar 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-17 20:27:03-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly reached a deal with the Green Bay Packers that would bring some major star power to the team.

The club offered All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams a five-year, $141.25 million contract, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

It's a "blockbuster" contract that would make Adams the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL, Rapoport said. The Associated Press called it "the richest deal ever for a wide receiver."

Both teams are reportedly in the process of finalizing the deal. A person familiar with the trade told the Associated Press the Raiders would send the Packers the No. 22 overall pick in the April draft, plus additional compensation.

The trade would reunite Adams with his former college quarterback, Derek Carr.

