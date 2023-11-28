Voting is now open for the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Voting is now open for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.

The games will return to Orlando after being at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for the past two years. The games will take place over several days with the AFC versus NFC competition wrapping up on Feb. 4 at Camping World Stadium with a flag football game.

Fans will be able to vote on the Pro Bowl website and team websites through Dec. 25.

For the last two weeks of voting, fans can vote on X, formerly Twitter, by tweeting the first and last name of the player, tagging the player's official handle or creating a hashtag including the player's first and last name. It must also include the hashtag: #ProBowlVote.

For example, #ProBowlVote #Josh Jacobs or #ProBowlVote @iAM_joshjacobs.

According to the NFL, social media votes will count as double on the last two days of voting, Dec. 24 and Dec. 25.

Players chosen to participate in the Pro Bowl games will be determined by votes from fans, players, and coaches with each group counting for a third of the vote. NFL players and coaches will cast their votes on Friday, Dec. 29. The league said 88 players will be selected overall. That's 44 for each conference.

Pro Bowl rosters are set to be revealed live on the NFL Network on Jan. 3.