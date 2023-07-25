NFL Pro Bowl Games leaving Las Vegas, heading to Orlando in 2024

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Pro Bowl Games are leaving Las Vegas and heading to Orlando.

On Tuesday, NFL officials made that announcement.

"Building off the success from last year's reinvented format that elevated flag football and introduced fun forms of competition and entertainment, we are thrilled to bring The 2024 Pro Bowl Games to Orlando," said Peter O'Reilly, NFL Executive Vice President, Club Business and League Events. "Hosting multiple Pro Bowls in years past, Orlando is a world-class destination and a favorite getaway for our players and families and we look forward to working with the City of Orlando and Florida Citrus Sports to create the ultimate all-star celebration for players, their families, and our fans."

This isn't the first time the city has hosted the event. Orlando hosted four Pro Bowl competitions from 2017 to 2020.

"There's no doubt Orlando is the country's premier destination for neutral site games and major events and there's no bigger show you can bring to town than the NFL," said Florida Citrus Sports CEO Steve Hogan. "Our community has done an amazing job ensuring our facilities remain in NFL-ready condition for opportunities just like this and I can't wait to see what The Pro Bowl Games have in store."

The Pro Bowl and reimagined Pro Bowl Games were played at Allegiant Stadium here in Las Vegas the past two years.

According to the NFL, there were more than 58,000 fans who attended last year's Pro Bowl Games at Allegiant Stadium, which is up 16% compared to the previous year. There were also 6.4 million viewers who watched the event between Disney, ESPN, ABC, Disney XD, and digital platforms.

The 2024 Pro Bowl Games is scheduled for Feb. 4 at Camping World Stadium in downtown Orlando. The game will air on ESPN and ABC at noon, PST.