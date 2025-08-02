Tom Brady visits Raiders training camp in first public appearance at team facility as minority owner

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With hundreds of fans in the bleachers for open practice, the Raiders got their eighth training camp practice in on Friday ahead of Saturday's open practice at Allegiant Stadium.

While the product on the field was entertaining and promising, it was a special guest making a surprise appearance that stole the show.

WATCH | Tom Brady makes first public appearance at team facility as minority owner

Tom Brady joins Las Vegas Raiders during training camp

7-time Super Bowl champion, legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady was on the field in his first public appearance as minority team owner.

Also a part-owner of the Aces with Mark Davis, Brady officially bought a stake in the Raiders last fall. It's not difficult for the team to embrace the 'G.O.A.T.' as one of their own.

"A guy like that that had won so much, he knows what it takes to be there," safety Lonnie Johnson Jr. said about the all-time great former 6th-round pick. "He was already the underdog coming in."

"Just a guy that commanded the team, everybody that's been around him love him," newly-signed linebacker, former Cincinnati Bengal Germaine Pratt said. "Just being able to see the goat in the game I love... means a lot."

A locked-in future Hall of Famer, Brady walked the field and embraced numerous Raiders players, including star tight end Brock Bowers and veteran running back Raheem Mostert.

"I had one of my best games as a rookie versus Tom, like it was just crazy," Johnson Jr. said recounting a conversation with Brady. "I was like 'Tom you almost broke my leg during the game.' I showed him the picture of him kicking me in my leg... We just laughed about it, but it's crazy how everything works out."

Brady's stacked resume adds to an iconic franchise with a long list of football greats.

"I remember the first day I was in the building," offensive lineman Charles Grant said. "You look on the wall, you see all the legendary figures of the Raiders. I'm just in a place that I can capitalize on that and just keep learning."

For rookies like offensive linemen Grant and Caleb Rogers, it's easy to be starstruck being coached by Pete Carroll, calling Tom Brady their boss, and blocking Maxx Crosby.

It becomes easier when they realize they're just like them.

"This business becomes extremely casual," Rogers said. "I'm coming off the ball and I'm blocking 33, and then I'm like, oh my gosh, this is Jamal Adams... You start to meet people who you've known about, but at the same time, they're just like everybody else."

After being introduced as Raiders head coach in January, Pete Carroll told Channel 13 why he's excited to have Brady on board to help guide the franchise to the promised land.

"It's the extraordinary background that Tom has created and the person that he is," Carroll said. "His desire to share what he's learned over his years in pursuit of the great success that's out there for us. I'm really thrilled about that.... He brings a great element to our club."

The Raiders kick off their mock game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday at 1 p.m. Tickets are $5 and all proceeds go to the Raider Foundation.