The Las Vegas Raiders are heading back to California for their 2024 training camp

(KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders could hold their annual training camp outside of Southern Nevada for the first time since their move from Oakland.

The Raiders are in talks with the City of Costa Mesa to hold at least a portion of their training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex, which was most recently used as the training camp site of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Costa Mesa's City Council is expected to vote on the Raiders' proposal at its regular meeting on Tuesday, May 7.

The Raiders would pay $165,000 for the use of the sports complex from approximately July 19 through Aug. 11.

In addition, the Raiders would invest $600,000 to bring the complex fields up to NFL standards. They'd also agree to a number of community improvements, including:



Hosting a training camp for kids ages 6 to 12

Providing 100 tickets for local students to attend an NFL pre-season game in Southern California

Replacing fitness and weight training equipment at Costa Mesa High School

Donating $10,000 to a local youth sports group

Providing a mobile recreation van for programs in underserved areas

Costa Mesa City Council members are expected to approve the agreement.

As of this report, the Raiders have not released official confirmation of any plans to move training camp from their practice facility in Henderson.