Report: Josh Jacobs leaving Raiders for Green Bay Packers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Josh Jacobs, an offensive star for the Las Vegas Raiders, is expected to sign with the Green Bay Packers.

That's according to ESPN NFL insiders Ian Rappaport and Tom Pelissero, who said sources in the league tipped them off to the pending move.

The stunner. The #Raiders have confidence in Zamir White, and they'll likely draft one now. Meanwhile, the #Packers added a franchise back. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2024

Widely considered one of the best running backs in the league, Jacobs was drafted by the Raiders in 2019 and has been a staple of their offense for the past five years.

According to Rappaport, the Raiders "have confidence in [running back] Zamir White, and they'll likely draft one now."

White got more playing time in December after Jacobs was sidelined by a quadriceps injury and played a key role in the Raiders' Christmas Day win over Kansas City.

Last August, Jacobs signed a reported one-year, $12 million contract to remain with the Raiders for the 2023-24 season after a contract dispute.