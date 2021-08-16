Raiders, transportation officials respond to reported traffic woes at Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Allegiant Stadium has finally been able to welcome back fans and concertgoers this year but getting in and out of the billion-dollar stadium has taken center stage during recent events.

Saturday, the Las Vegas Raiders officially played in front of their home crowd for the first time against the Seattle Seahawks to kick off the team's preseason action.

But several fans told 13 Action News about their continued traffic troubles and parking problems heading to the stadium. Some fans said it took more than three hours to find a parking spot while others who walked across the Hacienda bridge said their trip was grueling.

Last month, fans who attended the Garth Brooks concert also shared their frustration and confusion when it came to navigating the stadium traffic.

“Man did they do an awful job. Absolutely an awful job," said Kelly Atkinson, who attended Brooks' July concert.

And just earlier this month, the CONCACAF Gold Cup final attracted a full-capacity crowd who got to see an exciting final but again several said they ran into traffic troubles with the parking situation none better.

Monday, officials with the Raiders and the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada addressed such transportation issues attendees have spoken about.

The two released the following statement and updates on parking, transportation and traffic management following Saturday's Raiders game:

Parking/Transportation/Traffic Management:

Approximately 22,000 fans accessed the Stadium via Las Vegas Blvd. and walked across Hacienda Bridge both upon arrival and departure, as encouraged; additional watering stations were added on the Allegiant Stadium Plaza.

Opening parking lots an hour earlier - four hours in advance of the game – encouraged more staggered arrivals, helping to reduce congestion prior to the game; this practice will continue moving forward.

Parking lots surrounding the Stadium were clear within an hour of the ending of the game.

On-site and adjacent lots were full of tailgaters despite the heat; tailgating volume is expected to increase as temperatures drop; there are more than 6,000 spaces throughout multiple lots that accommodate tailgating.

According to Theresa Gaisser of the RTC, overall, traffic near the Stadium was noticeably better in comparison to previous events. Around 5 pm, a vehicle crashed at the intersection of Russell Road and Valley View Boulevard, resulting in a full closure of the intersection. Traffic alerts and freeway signage provided messaging to guide motorists around this closure. She said post-game egress also saw a smooth traffic flow, lasting a little over an hour.

Game Day Express transit service from five locations throughout the valley to Allegiant Stadium provided more than 6,500 passenger rides.

According to Francis Julien of the RTC, overall, the Game Day Express service operated extremely well while essential transit service to residents and Deuce on the Strip service to visitors was simultaneously maintained. He said the Game Day Express drop-off and pick-up on Dean Martin Dr., immediately adjacent to Allegiant Stadium, proved to be convenient and popular with riders.

“Working with our partners at Clark County Public Works, RTC, NDOT and LVMPD has helped us make significant improvements to our parking, transportation and traffic management program," said Dan Ventrelle, Raiders president. We believe these improvements enhanced the overall experience of many fans. We will continue to evaluate and improve the program with every game and major event as we learn more about fan preferences. The success and popularity of the RTC’s Game Day Express service was a real difference-maker, and we look forward to continuing our work with all stadium partners."

Lessons learned:

Improvements recently made to move rideshare lots, add signage on roadways, identify better lane assignments and implement additional traffic strategies are working and will continue to be fine-tuned going forward.

Relative to Game Day Express, RTC is working to better educate riders on its mobile app option or the need for exact fares to improve onboarding efficiency; RTC will work to better manage rider expectations related to wait times, particularly upon departure; adding signage for post-game pick-ups will make it easier for fans to identify their bus.

“As our community’s traffic management agency and transit provider, we are pleased with the continuing improvements relative to traffic congestion surrounding Allegiant Stadium," said MJ Maynard, CEO wth the RTC. Like the Raiders, we share a common goal to create and deliver a positive experience for fans, and we recognize the need for continual evolution and improvement of the program. While we expected strong interest from locals in our Game Day Express transit service, even we were a little surprised by the demand for the service. We will continue to work with the Raiders to improve the program while ensuring we better educate and manage the expectations of our riders.”

More information on the Game Day Express options is available here and the Allegiant Stadium transportation program here.

