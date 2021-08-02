Fans navigate thrills, traffic in Gold Cup final

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Allegiant Stadium coming alive Sunday. The venue hosting the Gold Cup Final between the U.S. and Mexico, the first sporting event it has held with fans in attendance at full capacity, and some changes were made for accommodating fans coming in.

The stadium coming alive with the roars of fans watching the Gold Cup final. The venue hosting its first major sporting event with fans! The sellout crowd watching the U.S. pull out a victory in extra time defeating Mexico 2-0.

“When you look at the game today, we did not stop. It was relentless from us and a mark of a good team,” Gregg Berhalter, coach of the U.S. men’s national team, said.

Changes were made getting to the stadium to keep fans from heat exhaustion. Organizers putting more tents for shade and umbrellas to keep the parking staff cool. It also expanded the number of water stations along the Hacienda bridge. Fans saying it’s a good idea.

“There’s a lot of water. It’s a very good idea. Because you wait too much time in the line and it’s good for drinking,” Felipe Diaz, who lives in Las Vegas, said.

There were also more signs and staff directing traffic. Some fans saying walking a few blocks for parking isn’t ideal, but they’re still able to get to where they need to be.

“I walk four blocks. That’s no problem to see my team,” Diaz said.

Fans are just excited to finally get to experience a game day at Allegiant Stadium. Match officials say this sold-out game is the largest crowd for any soccer game, ever in the state of Nevada.