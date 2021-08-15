Football fans say they experienced parking problems ahead of the Raiders season opener

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Traffic troubles and parking problems gave football fans some difficulty as they headed to Allegiant Stadium for the Raiders season opening game.

Some fans that drove to the stadium said it took more than three hours to find a parking spot, others who walked across the Hacienda bridge, said their trip was grueling as they trekked to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas sun.

Parking around the stadium was expensive, with privately owned lots charging upwards of $80 to $100 to park within blocks of the stadium.

For those who walked from nearby hotels along the strip, they say that walking from Las Vegas Blvd. to Allegiant was tough, and are calling for Allegiant to make some changes.

Despite traffic troubles surrounding the big game, the season opener brought out football fans from all over the country.

Ahead of kickoff, thousands of fans were seen coming across the Hacienda bridge in Raiders and Seahawks gear , excited to experience the first home game inside of the death star.

Officials at Allegiant, urge fans to plan ahead, and figure out how they are going to get to the stadium, and where they are going to park in advance, to help avoid any issues for future football games at the stadium.

