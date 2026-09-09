Raiders TE Brock Bowers has meniscus surgery and could return in 1-2 weeks, AP source says

HENDERSON (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers had knee surgery to repair his meniscus, a person with knowledge of the procedure told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because Bowers’ injury hasn’t been announced, said he’s expected to return in a week or two.

Las Vegas hosts Miami in Sunday's season opener.

Coach Klint Kubiak was asked specifically about the availability of Bowers and defensive end Maxx Crosby on Wednesday before any news broke regarding the tight end's health. Bowers had been wearing a leg sleeve in recent practices, and Crosby underwent knee surgery in January and didn't play in any preseason games.

“We’re expecting to have all of our guys ready for Sunday,” Kubiak said.

The Raiders have run a lot of two-tight end sets with Bowers and Michael Mayer on the field at the same time. Now Mayer will have the opportunity to step into the No. 1 tight end role, and how often Las Vegas uses two players at that position against the Dolphins remains to be seen. Ian Thomas is the other tight end.

Bowers was dogged by a knee injury in last season's opener at New England that drastically cut into his production. He was limited to 64 receptions for 680 yards, though he scored seven touchdowns.

In 2024, Bowers put together the greatest rookie season for a tight end in league history after he was drafted 13th overall out of Georgia. His 1,194 yards receiving broke Hall of Famer Mike Ditka’s 63-year-old record for a rookie tight end, and Bowers’ 112 receptions set the standard for any first-year receiver. He was second to Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels for AP Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Bowers had been difficult to guard in training camp, showing signs he was back to his rookie form. Now there will be questions about whether he will again be limited.

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Maaddi contributed from Tampa, Florida.