HENDERSON (KTNV) — Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak made it crystal clear who will start under center Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins.

WATCH | Alex Eschelman has the latest updates on the Silver and Black ahead of their season opener:

Raiders head coach solidifies Kirk Cousins as starting quarterback for Week 1

"Kirk's going to be the starting quarterback," Kubiak said.

Kubiak opened Wednesday's press conference after practice with that statement and he also explained why Cousins did not practice.

"He [Kirk] was not out there today. That was by design for a rest day, a vet day," Kubiak said.

Kubiak gave a couple injury updates as well, starting with rookie defensive end Keyron Crawford. Kubiak said he will be out for the season after injuring his achilles.

With Crawford out, defensive end Patrick Johnson is expected to take on a bigger role.

"Since the moment he got here, all he's done is produce, work hard, be a great teammate," Kubiak said. "I expect that to continue."

Kubiak stated that he feels positive about starting running back Ashton Jeanty's return for Week 1.

As for Fernando Mendoza, he's the first rookie quarterback since Baker Mayfield who was the number one pick and isn't starting Week 1. However, Mendoza and the rest of the backups will continue to prepare as if they're starters.

"Every player who is not starting the first game and they're helping us on the look team. We're just trying to find every edge we can to continue to get him better and his teammates better," Kubiak said.

The Raiders kick off against the Dolphins at home on Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1:25 p.m.