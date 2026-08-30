Raiders finalize 53-man roster for upcoming season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders have finalized their initial 53-man roster for the upcoming season.

The Silver and Black open the season against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Sept. 13, at Allegiant Stadium.

Here's a breakdown of the roster by position groups:

Quarterbacks:

Kirk Cousins

Fernando Mendoza

Aidan O'Connell

Running backs:

Ashton JEanty

Dylan Laube

Mike Washington Jr.

Fullback:

Connor Heyward

Tight ends:



Brock Bowers

Michael Mayer

Ian Thomas

Wide receivers:

Jack Bech

Malik Benson

Jalen Nailor

Dont'e Thornton Jr.

Tre Tucker

Dareke Young

Offensive lineman:

Spencer Burford

DJ Glaze

Charles Grant

Tyler Linderbaum

Atonio Mafi

Kolton Miller

Jackson Powers-Johnson

Caleb Rogers

Trey Zuhn III

Defensive lineman:

Thomas Booker IV

Adam Butler

Maxx Crosby

Folorunso Fatukasi

Tonka Hemingway

Patrick Johnson

Malcolm Koonce

Jonah Laulu

Kwity Paye

JJ Pegues

Linebackers:

Nakobe Dean

Tommy Eichenberg

Cody Lindenberg

Quay Walker

Cornerbacks:

Taron Johnson

Hezekiah Masses

Jermod McCoy

Darien Porter

Decamerion Richardson

Eric Stokes

Safeties:

Jeremy Chinn

Dalton Johnson

Tristin McCollum

Isaiah Pola-Mao

Treydan Stukes

Specialists:

AJ Cole (punter)

Matt Gay (kicker)

Alex Ward (long snapper)