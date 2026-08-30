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Raiders finalize 53-man roster for upcoming season

The Silver and Black open the season against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Sept. 13, at Allegiant Stadium.
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AP Photo/Jeff Lewis
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) huddles with the offense against the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, August 27, 2026, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
49ers Raiders Football
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders have finalized their initial 53-man roster for the upcoming season.

The Silver and Black open the season against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Sept. 13, at Allegiant Stadium.

Here's a breakdown of the roster by position groups:

Quarterbacks:

  • Kirk Cousins
  • Fernando Mendoza
  • Aidan O'Connell

Running backs:

  • Ashton JEanty
  • Dylan Laube
  • Mike Washington Jr.

Fullback:

  • Connor Heyward

Tight ends:

  • Brock Bowers
  • Michael Mayer
  • Ian Thomas

Wide receivers:

  • Jack Bech
  • Malik Benson
  • Jalen Nailor
  • Dont'e Thornton Jr.
  • Tre Tucker
  • Dareke Young

Offensive lineman:

  • Spencer Burford
  • DJ Glaze
  • Charles Grant
  • Tyler Linderbaum
  • Atonio Mafi
  • Kolton Miller
  • Jackson Powers-Johnson
  • Caleb Rogers
  • Trey Zuhn III

Defensive lineman:

  • Thomas Booker IV
  • Adam Butler
  • Maxx Crosby
  • Folorunso Fatukasi
  • Tonka Hemingway
  • Patrick Johnson
  • Malcolm Koonce
  • Jonah Laulu
  • Kwity Paye
  • JJ Pegues

Linebackers:

  • Nakobe Dean
  • Tommy Eichenberg
  • Cody Lindenberg
  • Quay Walker

Cornerbacks:

  • Taron Johnson
  • Hezekiah Masses
  • Jermod McCoy
  • Darien Porter
  • Decamerion Richardson
  • Eric Stokes

Safeties:

  • Jeremy Chinn
  • Dalton Johnson
  • Tristin McCollum
  • Isaiah Pola-Mao
  • Treydan Stukes

Specialists:

  • AJ Cole (punter)
  • Matt Gay (kicker)
  • Alex Ward (long snapper)
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Alex Eschelman

Alex Eschelman

Sports Multimedia Journalist

Taylor Rocha

Taylor Rocha

Sports Multimedia Journalist