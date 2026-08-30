Raiders finalize 53-man roster for upcoming season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders have finalized their initial 53-man roster for the upcoming season.
The Silver and Black open the season against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Sept. 13, at Allegiant Stadium.
Here's a breakdown of the roster by position groups:
Quarterbacks:
- Kirk Cousins
- Fernando Mendoza
- Aidan O'Connell
Running backs:
- Ashton JEanty
- Dylan Laube
- Mike Washington Jr.
Fullback:
- Connor Heyward
Tight ends:
- Brock Bowers
- Michael Mayer
- Ian Thomas
Wide receivers:
- Jack Bech
- Malik Benson
- Jalen Nailor
- Dont'e Thornton Jr.
- Tre Tucker
- Dareke Young
Offensive lineman:
- Spencer Burford
- DJ Glaze
- Charles Grant
- Tyler Linderbaum
- Atonio Mafi
- Kolton Miller
- Jackson Powers-Johnson
- Caleb Rogers
- Trey Zuhn III
Defensive lineman:
- Thomas Booker IV
- Adam Butler
- Maxx Crosby
- Folorunso Fatukasi
- Tonka Hemingway
- Patrick Johnson
- Malcolm Koonce
- Jonah Laulu
- Kwity Paye
- JJ Pegues
Linebackers:
- Nakobe Dean
- Tommy Eichenberg
- Cody Lindenberg
- Quay Walker
Cornerbacks:
- Taron Johnson
- Hezekiah Masses
- Jermod McCoy
- Darien Porter
- Decamerion Richardson
- Eric Stokes
Safeties:
- Jeremy Chinn
- Dalton Johnson
- Tristin McCollum
- Isaiah Pola-Mao
- Treydan Stukes
Specialists:
- AJ Cole (punter)
- Matt Gay (kicker)
- Alex Ward (long snapper)
Raiders
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