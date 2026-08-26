HENDERSON (KTNV) — Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak offered few details Tuesday on Ashton Jeanty’s ankle injury, saying only that the second-year running back is “on the mend.”

WATCH | Taylor Rocha has the latest from Raiders headquarters:

Raiders’ Klint Kubiak says Ashton Jeanty is ‘on the mend’ after practice injury

Jeanty was injured during Sunday’s practice when he dove for a low pass from quarterback Kirk Cousins and landed awkwardly on the indoor turf. He remained on the ground before being helped off by trainers and was unable to put weight on his right leg. Teammates and coaches took a knee and prayed after he left the field.

Jeanty is believed to have suffered a sprained ankle, according to reports from ESPN and NFL Network. The injury is not considered long-term, though there remains uncertainty surrounding when he will return.

Kubiak declined to discuss the specifics of the injury Tuesday. When asked whether he was at least optimistic Jeanty had avoided something more serious, Kubiak did not directly characterize its severity.

“Ashton got hurt in practice and the whole team took a knee,” Kubiak said. “I think that says a lot about him being on the mend and us counting on him. Really excited to get him back.”

Kubiak added, “I’m a huge believer in the power of prayer.”

The moment also offered a glimpse into how Raiders players responded to seeing one of their teammates go down.

Offensive lineman Jordan Meredith said the focus is on supporting injured teammates beyond what happens on the field.

“I think if anybody goes down, we should always build them up,” Meredith said. “It’s very easy in this game to get hurt and then people forget about you.”

Meredith said he makes a point of checking on teammates “not just physically but mentally,” regardless of whether they are able to play.

Jeanty is entering his second NFL season after rushing for 975 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie. He also caught 55 passes for 346 yards and five touchdowns, finishing the year with 1,321 yards from scrimmage.

With Jeanty sidelined, rookie Mike Washington Jr. has received the majority of the Raiders’ first-team work at running back. Washington has rushed for 119 yards on 15 carries through two preseason games.

The Raiders have not announced a timetable for Jeanty’s return as they prepare to close the preseason Thursday against the San Francisco 49ers.