Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo is back at practice ahead of MNF game vs. Lions

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Jimmy Garoppolo was back at practice Thursday, and the Raiders are hopeful they will have their starting quarterback in time for their primetime game against the Lions in Detroit on Monday.

Garoppolo didn’t sugarcoat it. After practice, he says this game is big for the Silver and Black.

"It’s our job to fix It and get it right," Garoppolo said. "What will happen this week, next week I don’t have an exact answer for you. We’re trying everything we can. We got a group In there that’s willing to do it. Go through the hard stuff, go through the growing pains together."

Both teams are coming off ugly losses last weekend.

The Raiders are coming off a 30-12 loss to the Chicago Bears, while the Lions are coming off a 38-6 loss against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Raiders offense has not scored 20 points all season long, having only reached 21 points via safety against the Patriots.

The team plans to bring their A-game against the Lions, and players say they have the talent to do it. It’s just a matter of executing.

"It’s just a series of things that we have to make sure we hone Individually to Improve," said wide receiver Davante Adams. "If everybody takes that burden and that responsibility seriously, then that’s when things flip around, and you have times where the Raiders a few years ago, won those last five games to get into the playoffs."