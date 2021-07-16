Raiders' president tells Stadium Authority: 'We know there were some challenges'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Stadium Authority met on July 15 and during the meeting, a recap of the first two events held at Allegiant Stadium was provided by Raiders' President Marc Badain.

"We are not naive, we know there were some challenges," said Badain, referencing parking and heat issues specifically that have been brought up since the Garth Brooks concert on July 10.

Badain said the traffic issues mostly impacted Russel Road and Dean Martin Drive and mentioned that no backups happened on Interstate 15.

He said the parties involved have held a handful of meetings already to address a list of concerns including easing traffic on those streets and heat mitigation issues.

"Hacienda Bridge plan worked, putting the heat mitigation issues aside," said Badain. "We've already worked on some heat mitigation issues like additional misters, additional tenting, additional water stations."

During the open forum comment portion of the meeting, a man asked the Stadium Authority to reconsider its policy that bans outside drinks from inside the stadium.

The man said he was at the Garth Brooks concert on Saturday and saw many people being told to throw away full water bottles. With the region being in a severe drought, he suggested visitors should at least be able to bring water to the stadium. The man went on to say he understood the need to make a profit at the stadium and was not asking to allow anything else in except a water bottle.

The Stadium Authority did no comment on the man's request.