Going to Allegiant Stadium? What you need to know about transportation & parking

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Allegiant Stadium is hosting its first full-scale concert this weekend, with many more big events to follow. But between all the tourists and a lack of rideshares, getting there won't be easy.

Stadium officials say the best way to get to Allegiant Stadium is by taking a short walk over the Hacienda Bridge from the Las Vegas Strip near the Mandalay Bay hotel-casino. There are plenty of options to get to that point but you should plan ahead.

Rideshares and taxis may be a popular option but also potentially pricey. Expect extra fees and higher fares due to increased demand and a shortage of drivers. Plus, if you catch a rideshare or taxi, you'll still have to walk a short way since drivers have to drop off passengers at designated areas east and west of the stadium.

If you're on the Strip, the Regional Transportation Commission's Deuce bus may be your best bet. It runs every 15 minutes, stopping at 57 spots along the Strip, with Mandalay Bay being the closest stop to the stadium. Passes cost $5 to $8 for the day and can be bought onboard the bus. Click here for the route.

If you decide to drive your own vehicle, you'll have plenty of places to park. There are more than 35,000 spots within one mile of Allegiant Stadium but parking passes must be purchased in advance using the SpotHero app. Be prepared to pay $50-$100 to park.

If you're driving your own vehicle to Allegiant Stadium, give yourself plenty of time and don't bother bringing cash. Allegiant is a cashless stadium, meaning you can only pay for parking and concessions with a credit or debit card or mobile payment.