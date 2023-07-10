Raiders' Maxx Crosby inducted into Eastern Michigan's Ring of Honor

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Raiders' defensive end Maxx Crosby is adding another title to his resume.

He was selected to be inducted into Eastern Michigan University's Football Ring of Honor inside Rynearson Stadium and had his name installed in 2020. However, last month was the first time he was back on campus to see it in person. Head football coach Chris Creighton also surprised Crosby with a ceremony and plaque.

"It is so good to have Maxx back on-campus," Creighton said in a press release. "He has been on an incredible journey the past few years and sharing that journey both on-field and off-field with our guys was powerful. We are so proud of him and the positive impact he is making on so many lives. This was awesome."

According to the school, to be included in the Ring of Honor, the individual must have been awarded All-American status by a major publication and/or played in an official National Football League game. The school added that 53 players are currently in the Ring of Honor.

Crosby spoke the players at Eastern Michigan as part of the school's Champions 4 Life series. One of the big themes of his speech was making the most of opportunities and doing your best every day, even when things get tough.

"How am I going to maximize my career? How am I going to make the most of my career? When I look back, am I going to have any regrets? If I keep doing what I'm doing on a daily basis, I'm going to look back and be proud," Crosby said. "There's ups [and] downs, always. But if you stay on your routine, you're going to give yourself the best chance to succeed."

Crosby was drafted by the Oakland Raiders in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Since then, he has posted big numbers leading to honors like making the Pro Bowl team in 2021 and 2022. He has also previously received the Craig Long Award and the Commitment to Excellence Award.

In March 2022, Crosby signed a four-year contract extension with the Raiders and told Channel 13 that he "wants to be a Raider for life."